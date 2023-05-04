Idris Elba confident Arsenal will win Premier League

Sports News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

American actor Idris Elba is confident that Arsenal will win the Premier League title at the expense of Manchester City despite trailing the latter by a point on the table.



Elba said he is impressed with the club's improvement this season and believes it has set the tone for Arsenal to reclaim their top club status.



"I think they are going to be right in the mix every season moving forward. No doubt about that. We've got a Phenomenal team, they are working really well, the manager is respected, the supporters are right behind him. And the future looks bright. This season, obviously we've been watching this consistent growth and just winning and just going forward," he said.



Arsenal led the table for the majority of the season until their recent poor form of three consecutive draws and a defeat saw them drop to second on the league log.



He said that the rough patch was anticipated but has not given up hopes of Arsenal winning the league.



"And obviously, we've seen some pitfalls and we knew that was going to happen at this stage of the season. But, I'm an optimistic! I still think we can finish nicely at the top and I don't wanna jinx it," he said.



Manchester City, who are the reigning champions, lead the table with 79 points with a game in hand while Arsenal are second with 78 points.



The Gunners will hope to win all their remaining four games while hoping City slip up in their remaining five.





