Iddrisu Baba makes debut in UD Almeria's defeat to Rayo Vallecano

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Iddrisu Baba showcased his talent and determination as he made his much-anticipated debut in a closely watched match that marked the commencement of UD Almeria's 2023/24 La Liga campaign.



However, despite his efforts, Almeria suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano on a Friday evening, leaving fans with mixed emotions as they look ahead to the rest of the season.



Iddrisu Baba joined UD Almeria this summer on loan with an option to buy from Mallorca. He made 150 appearances for Mallorca, 91 of them in the highest category of Spanish football.



In today's game, the 27-year-old started the encounter at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos. He lasted 77 minutes and was replaced by Gonzalo Melero.



UD Almeria did not start the game very well which allowed the visitors to control the game.



Isi Palazon gave Rayo Vallecano the lead from the penalty spot in the 20th minute. The visitors had another penalty in the 28th minute and Randy Nteka stepped up to make it 2-0.



UD Almeria will play Real Madrid at home in their next league game.