Iconic Empire State Building projects flag of Ghana, other World Cup nations

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was some political controversy brewing around whether or not an iconic building in New York had projected the Ghana flag at its summit.



Claim:



GhanaWeb monitored a post by a presidential staffer, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, to the effect that the Empire State Building in the heart of New York had projected the Ghana flag as part of the Black Stars participation at the World Cup.



That 'verdict' was challenged by a one-time presidential staffer, Stan Dogbe, who sought to impugn the veracity of the claim that Ghana's flag had indeed been projected at the summit of the 102-storey Art Deco skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan



Checks



The Empire State Building's official Facebook account announced on Sunday, November 21, that it was displaying the flag of countries participating in the World Cup.



They shared a photo of the French flag at the summit of the building with the caption: "Take a trip around the world in honour of the 2022 FIFA World Cup! Tonight’s lights will rotate in the colours of each participating country’s flag."



On Twitter, their account did not state a display of flags but retweeted a post by a native of NYC, one Max Guiliani, which has a four-second video of the changing flags on the building.



The post of November 21, 2022, was captioned: Last night the @EmpireStateBldg lit in a rotation of colours of the participating countries flags of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.



The 32-nation tournament started the same day with hosts Qatar losing 2 - 0 to Ecuador.





Last night the @EmpireStateBldg lit in a rotation of colors of the participating countries flags of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar #NYC pic.twitter.com/iX9hefkUcf — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) November 21, 2022

Indeed, the iconic building on November 21, paid tribute to the participating countries at the ongoing World Cup. Africa's representatives include Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia.The first African team, Senegal, lost their opening match to the Netherlands by a two - zero scoreline.Intended to be the world's first 100+ story building, construction of the Empire State Building began on March 17, 1930.Construction was completed in a record-breaking 1 year and 45 days. Beautiful inside and out, the Empire State Building is an architectural marvel beloved across the world.SARA/PEN