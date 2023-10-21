Ibrahim Tanko remains confident in Accra Lions' resurgence despite challenging start

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed optimism about his team's chances in succeeding in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season despite their recent difficulties.



Accra Lions have had a difficult start to the season, managing only five points after six games. The most recent defeat came on a Friday afternoon when they were defeated 3-1 by Real Tamale United.



Coach Tanko, on the other hand, remains optimistic, believing that the Accra Lions would persevere and work hard to turn their fortunes around.



"It's very unfortunate for us. We have played three games here and zero points. That is very bad for us. But we are a young team and we have to keep on working and hope that we find a win soon," Ibrahim Tanko said.



"We are a young team. We have to continue working, and definitely better times will come. I will talk to the players, we will watch the videos, and correct our mistakes. That's the best way to go."



Accra Lions' next task is an away match against Bofoakwa Tano, where they will look to turn the trend and achieve a much-needed victory.