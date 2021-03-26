Ibrahim Tanko names starting line-up for Black Stars B vs Uzbekistan

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Black Stars B this afternoon will take on Uzbekistan in an international friendly in a game that will be the first between the two countries.



The game will be played at the Markaziy Stadion in Namangan at 6:00 pm in Uzbekistan and at exactly 1:00 pm in Ghana.



The Black Stars B arrived in Uzbekistan three days ago and have so far held two training sessions with Coach Ibrahim Tanko set for the game this afternoon.



The game will be LIVE on Max TV and will also be streamed LIVE on their social media handles.



The LIVE streaming will be carried on footballmadeinghana.com for our cherished followers to enjoy the feed.



Ghana is set to line up in a 4-3-3 system for the clash this afternoon with U20 AFCON Player of the Tournament Abdul Fatawu Ishaku starting.



Aduana Stars shot-stopper Joseph Addo will start in post for Ghana with a defensive shield of a back-four from Asante Kotoko right-back Christopher Nettey, Samuel Abbey Quaye of Olympics will play at the left-back position while Hearts’ Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom of WAFA play at the heart of the defence.



In midfield, Bechem United skipper Moro Salifu will be partnered by Michel Otuo of Olympics and Medeama’s Rashid Nortey.



An attacking trio of Diawisie Taylor of Karela, Kwe Peprah of King Faisal and Fatawu Ishaku will spearhead the team for Ghana.



The game will be played under a temperature of 11°C with likely intermittent precipitation.



Below is Ghana’s Starting XI for the game against Uzbekistan this afternoon.



16. Joseph Addo (GK)



Christopher Nettey

Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan



Moro Salifu

Michel Otou

Rashid Nortey



Diawusie Taylor

Kwame Peprah

Issahaku Fatawu



Substitutes



Richard Attah 20

William Essu 1

Dennis Korsah 4

Daniel Afriyie Barnie 5

Maxwell Abbey Quaye 7

Agyenim Boateng 8

Percious Boah 19



Coach: Ibrahim Tanko