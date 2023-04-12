Ibrahim Tanko has neglected King Faisal – Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian top-flight side King Faisal owner Alhaji Karim Grusah has accused former player Ibrahim Tanko of neglecting the club.



Tanko, who is currently the head coach of the Black Meteors featured for the Isha Allah club before departing for greener pastures to join Borussia Dortmund.



According to Grusah, the 45-year-old trainer dumped his boyhood club to accept Accra Lions technical director job because of money.



Per audio aired on Vision 1 FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the outspoken football administrator launched a scathing attack on Tanko for not showing gratitude at the time he needed him most.



“Osei Kuffour has done his best. For Ibrahim Tanko, it was my brother who brought him to the team but at the time we needed a coach, he turned his back on us. He rejected us and accepted to be the technical director of Accra Lions because of money”



“Because I couldn't afford his demands, Tanko also didn't think about the good things I have done for him years ago,” he said.



Ibrahim Tanko is currently the technical director of Accra Lions who has been impressive this season in the Ghana Premier League.