Ibrahim Sulemana returns to action with Hellas Verona

Sports News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana was back in action after the World Cup break with Hellas Verona who drew 1-1 with Torino in Serie A.



Sulemana made his sixth appearance and second start for the Yellow and Blues in the tense draw on Wednesday afternoon. He lasted 72 minutes and delivered a commendable performance.



SofaScore, a statistical website, gave the 19-year-old a rating of 6.5. He completed 67% of his passes and attempted three long balls and five duels.



Sulemana was replaced by Simone Verdi as Hellas Verona sought a winner after Torino equalised in the 64th minute.



The Techiman native is one of the few young talents in the Italian Serie A making a name for himself. He has already been linked with a transfer to Torino.