Ibrahim Sulemana features for Cagliari in home defeat to Inter Milan

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sulemana started for Cagliari on Monday night when the team locked horns with Inter Milan.



In a Round 2 encounter of the 2023/24 Italian Serie A season, the midfielder started as one of a midfield trio as his club aimed to upset the Italian giants.



Unfortunately, it was not meant to be for Cagliari as Inter Milan proved to be a tough customer to go past.



The visitors dominated play in the first half and made sure to score to go into the break with a commanding lead.



Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries netted the first goal for Inter Milan in the 21st minute.



Later in the 30th minute, striker Lautaro Martínez also got his name on the scoresheet to double the lead for the away team.



With no goals in the second half, Inter Milan ran away with all three points at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the game today, Ibrahim Sulemana lasted 85 minutes of the contest and played well for Cagliari.