Ibrahim Sulemana and Afena-Gyan face off in Serie A

Sports News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Two young Ghanaian players competing in the Italian Serie A, Ibrahim Sulemana and Afena-Gyan come up against each other on Matchday 17 of the league.



At the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, Ibrahim Sulemana's Hellas Verona will face Felix Afena-Gyan's Cremonese.



Sulemana has earned a starting spot in Hellas manager Salvatore Bocchetti's lineup, while Afena-Gyan continues to play an important role off the bench for Cremonese.



Hellas Verona will be seeking to lift themselves up from the bottom of the table and hope for an5 upward trajectory. Whiles Cremonese moves up to 18th ahead of Sampdoria with a win.



Both players are managed by ArthurLegacy Sports and were in action last Wednesday, with Sulemana playing 72 minutes of a 1-1 draw against Torino.



Afena came on in the 75th minute for Cremonese and had a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Juventus.



Only one point separates the two clubs, with Cremonese in 19th place (seven points) and Hellas Verona at the bottom of the table (6 points).



Felix has appeared in eight Serie A games for Cremonese, starting two and coming off the bench six times. Sulemana has started two games for Hellas Verona in his six appearances.



A win for either player moves their club up the table in their fight to avoid relegation.