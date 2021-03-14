Sports News of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Sannie Daara spotted with new CAF President Patrice Motsepe

Saanie Daara (3rd from left) with new CAF President and others

Renowned Sports journalist and former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has been pictured with the new CAF President, Patrice Motsepe and some members of the Executive Council.



On Friday, 12 March 2021, CAF held its 43 ordinary and elective congress in Rabat, Morocco where the South African billionaire and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns was unanimously acclaimed as the new CAF President replacing the disgraced Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad.



The new CAF President, Patrice Motsepe according to Forbes is the 9th richest African and is worth a staggering $3bn and the Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals.



The former BBC journalist has worked under the past two CAF administrations working under the tenure of Issa Hayatou and same under Ahmad Ahmad and is expected to play key roles in major CAF activities under the South African business magnate.



Ibrahim Saanie Daara currently owns and operates leading news and sports portals among other businesses in Ghana employing several young ones.



He has in the past worked with the British Broadcasting Corporation and also for a long time worked as the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association.