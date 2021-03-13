Sports News of Saturday, 13 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga score to power FC Nordsjaelland to beat Lyngby BK 3-0

Ibrahim Sadiq in action for FC Nordsjælland

The Ghanaian duo of Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga scored for FC Nordsjaelland on Friday evening to help the team cruise to a massive 3-0 win against Lyngby BK.



The two players today displayed top form when they were handed different roles to battle for available points for their team when they visited the Lyngby Stadion to take on the matchday 21 opponent.



Having started the encounter against Lyngby BK, striker Ibrahim Sadiq scored in the 4th minute to shoot FC Nordsjaelland into the lead.



With the visitors holding onto the lead, Isaac Atanga doubled the lead for the side in the 88th minute having climbed off the bench to replace Victor Jensen in the 66th minute.



Later in the match, Andreas Schjelderup also found the back of the net to seal a delightful 3-0 win against Lyngby BK.



On the matchday, Ibrahim Sadiq and Isaac Atanga earned high marks alongside their compatriots Kamal Deen Sulemana and Maxwell Woledzi who also featured for FC Nordsjaelland.



