Ibrahim Osman thrilled after scoring in Nordsjaelland win over Copenhagen

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian international Ibrahim Osman expressed his elation after contributing to FC Nordjaelland's triumph over FC Copenhagen on Sunday.



The forward found the net as Nordsjaelland clinched a 2-1 victory at home in the Danish Superliga clash.



Osman, who now has six goals for the season, took to social media to share his excitement, stating: "Catch Me If You Can. Always great with a goal, 3 points and man-of-the-match performance. Fantastic team performance in such a big and important match and thanks to our fans for the Big Energy today. We take this energy to the next game. Let's go. Had to borrow celebrations from @kudus_mohammed and @boniface_jrn, hope you guys don't mind.”



Osman opened the scoring for his team at the Right to Dream Park 22 minutes into the game, with Marcus Ingvartsen adding a second before halftime.



Despite a response from FC Copenhagen's Orri Oskarsson early in the second half, Nordjaelland held on for the win, securing all three points.



Osman's tally for the season now stands at six goals and five assists.



The 19-year-old will join Premier League side Brighton at the end of the season.