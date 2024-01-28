Ibrahim Osman’s transfer to West Ham United collapses - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman’s imminent transfer to Premier League outfit West Ham United has hit a snag, Footballghana.com can report.



The 19-year-old came close to joining the London-based club after agreeing a deal with Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland last week.



The transfer fee was reported to be in the region of 18 million euros.



But according to the Danish publication BT, the deal has collapsed due to his agent, Mitch Bakkovens's higher demand of commission fee.



Osman has made 29 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.



He is expected to continue his trade with Nordjaelland after failing to secure a move to the Premier League.