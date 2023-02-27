Ibrahim Osman: Ghanaian youngster admits he felt nervous seeing over 5,000 fans on his FC Nordjaelland debut

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman says he was nervous seeing over 5,000 fans at the stadium during his FC Nordjaelland debut.



The teenage sensation made his first team appearance in the Danish Super Liga for Nordjaelland in their 4-2 win last Friday against Odense Boldklub.



The youngster replaced compatriot Ernest Nuamah in the 87th minute as Nordsjaelland beat OB in a six-goal thriller.



After the game, Osman described his debut for Nordjaelland as a dream come true but admit he felt nervous seeing over 5,000 fans at the stadium.



"Making my debut in the Super League is a dream come true! It came as a surprise, especially since I was previously with the U19s. Skipping the U19 league and going straight to the Super League is a major accomplishment for me.



Even though I felt a bit nervous seeing over 5,000 fans, everything became normal once I stepped on the pitch”



Osman, who joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy, has been with the U-19's but after showing enormous potential, manager Johannes Thorup invited him to the senior team.



Meanwhile, Wahidullah Faghir scored the first goal of the game in the 28th minute to put Nordsjaelland in the lead at the Right to Dream Park.



Mads Frokjaer got the equalizer before the half time break for Odense in the 42nd minute.



Wahidullah Faghir got his brace after a nicely worked goal in the 63rd minute for Nordsjaelland



Ernest Nuamah scored the third goal for Nordsjaelland in the 72nd minute before Emiliano Marcondes sealed the win with the fourth goal in the 80th minute.