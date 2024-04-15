Ibrahim Osman, Christopher Bonsu Baah make top 100 list for 2024 Golden Boy Award

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian duo, Ibrahim Osman and Christopher Bonsu Baah have been included in the top 100 list for the 2024 Golden Boy Award.



The FC Nordsjaelland and KRC Genk players have been in fine form for their clubs this season, earning them a place in the Golden Boy award ranking.



Osman, who is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, has been ranked 41st while Baah-Bonsu sits in 60th position.



The Genk forward is making the list for the second year running.



Osman has scored seven goals and provided six assists across all competitions for FC Nordsjaelland this season while Bonsu Baah has netted three times in 41 matches.



Meanwhile, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal leads the ranking with English-Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo in the top ten.



Illiah Akhomach of Morocco is the highest-ranked African player on the list, sitting in 20th position.



The Golden Boy Award is given to players plying their trades in Europe and are below the age of 21.