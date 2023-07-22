Ibrahim Mustapha on target for LASK Linz in their heavy win over Rofix Rothis in Austrian Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Mustapha has started the 2023-24 season on a good note after getting on the scoresheet for LASK Linz in their heavy win in the Austrian Cup.



Mustapha came off the bench to add his name to the goal scorers as LASK thumped lower-tier side SC Rofix Rothis 6-0 on Friday at the Ratz Sports Facilities.



Croatian forward Marin Ljubicic gave the visitors the lead after 24 minutes into the game after Rothis defender Felix Schoch had been sent off three minutes earlier.



Senegalese forward Moussa Kone scored twice in the 50th and 57th minutes to increase the advantage for LASK before the Ghanaian added his goal moments later.



Mustapha scored with a header from a rebound after a free-kick from Robert Zulj struck the crossbar in the 68th minute.



German defender Philipp Ziereis and Thomas Goiginger scored in the last six minutes of the encounter to seal the victory for LASK.



LASK will open their 2023-24 Austrian Bundesliga campaign next week when they take on Rapid Vienna at the Raiffesen Arena.



Mustapha signed for LASK in February this year from Red Star Belgrade, where he went ahead to make 15 appearances, scoring 3 times and assisting the other three.