Sports News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Moro named among foreign players who made history in the Danish Super League

Former Ghana youth midfielder Ibrahim Moro has been named among foreign players who etched their names in the history books of the Danish Super League.



Moro, 26, played for Danish side Silkeborg IF in the Danish Super League for three years before leaving to join Israeli side Hapoel Kfar Saba in 2019.



During his time with Silkeborg, Moro chalked 56 appearances and scored one goal but his performance saw him become a cult hero.



The former New Edubiase United midfielder has been honoured by the Danish Football Federation as one of the best foreign players to have graced the Danish top-flight championship.



He is currently a free-agent after mutually terminating his contract with Egyptian outfit ENPPI early this year.



Moro, who now represents the Togo national team, was selected as part of Ghana's preliminary squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.