Ibrahim Danlad should be Ghana's number one at World Cup - Countryman Songo

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyeman popularly known as Countryman Songo believes Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad has what it takes to be Ghana's number-one goalkeeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars will be going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup without its first and second-choice goalkeepers namely Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori who were ruled out due to injuries.



The void created by Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori was filled by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad and FC Eupen goalkeeper, Abdul Manaf Nurduden who joined Lawrence Ati Zigi for the 2022 Mundial.



With many wondering who will be keeping the post for the Black Stars, Countryman Songo who is also part of Asante Kotoko's communications team urged coach Otto Addo to use Ibrahim Danlad for the friendly game against Switzerland for the player to prove himself.



"We have seen Lawrence Ati Zigi and Nurudeen Manaf in the Black Stars and they haven't performed to the expectations of Ghanaians and now we have a new kid on the block who has gone through the ranks. Give Danlad an opportunity against Switzerland to prove himself before the World Cup



"Danlad has what it takes because that boy isn't afraid of anything so don't be deceived by the fact that he is a local player. He should be our number goalkeeper at the World Cup," Countryman Songo said in a panel discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.



Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show and Sports Debate below







