Ibrahim Danlad on revenge mission as King Faisal face WAFA

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad believes he’s a man on a mission as he approaches his first game for King Faisal.



The youngster who’s currently rated the best youth goalkeeper across the continent has joined the Kumasi-based Ghana Premier League side, on loan from parent club Asante Kotoko for the second round of the season.



Danlad made the move as he seeks more game time which would have not been guaranteed at Kotoko due to the fierce competition within the goalkeeping department.



The player who recently returned from a brief stint with the Black Stars for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome during the international break, turned up for his first training session with his new side on Wednesday.



In the aftermath of the session, he engaged FootballMadeinGhana.com in an exclusive interview where he touched on the upcoming premier league clash against WAFA.



Danlad could mark his debut in this encounter and has shared his expectations going into it.



According to him, he’s plotting revenge against the Academy Boys when they face each other this weekend. Danlaad’s fuel to embark on this mission he recounted, dates back to an experience while on-loan at Berekum Chelsea last season.



“It’s a very tough match personally for me because when I went to Chelsea (last season), they were the first team to beat us at Berekum and that ended my clean sheet record at home,” Danlad told FootballMadeinGhana.com



“So this time around, I want to try my possible best, that’s why I’m working extra hard. This is a like a revenge for me and I will prove to them that I need not concede this time around if given the opportunity to be in goal,” he added.



King Faisal will welcome WAFA at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman for the WAFA clash.



The relegation battlers will face the Academy Boys desperately needing maximum points to help their case for survival.



They lost the first round encounter at Sogakope 4-3.