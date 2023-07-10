Ibrahim Danlad does not deserve any national team call up again - Charles Taylor

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Ghana football legend, Charles Taylor believes goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad must not be handed a call-up to any of the national teams due to his porous performance at the just-ended 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Asante Kotoko shot-stopper was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Meteors at the tournament.



However, Ghana, who were on a quest of securing a ticket to play the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were booted out at the group phase of the tournament despite opening their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo.



However, the Black Meteors were mauled 5-1 by the host country, Morocco in their second group game.



Ahead of their final group game, Ghana's U-23 side needed a win to progress to the last four of the tournament but were held 1-1 by Guinea.



Danlad, however, conceded eight goals after three games and Taylor, who is an Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend beleives the goalkeeper is not good enough and must be entertained at any national team.



"One goalkeeper (Danlad Ibrahim) conceded 8 goals in one tournament but here you guys say he is the best," he said as quoted by Football View.



"So you can clearly see that we are joking here," he added.



Meanwhile, the playing body and the technical team have been dissolved by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the team failed to secure qualification for the Olympic Games.



The last time Ghana played at the Olympics was in 2004 in Athens.



