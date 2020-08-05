Sports News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Danlad confirms Berekum Chelsea exit after loan stint

Ibrahim Dnalad joined the Berekum Chelsea on loan at the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has thanked Berekum Chelsea after confirming his exit from the club.



The 18-year-old joined the club on loan at the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



Danlad helped Berekum Chelsea secure a respectable position on the league log before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Black Starlets shot-stopper in a post thanked the club and supporters for the support during his short stint at the club.



"Thank you, Berekum Chelsea, for the love and support during my loan stint in Berekum. We were destined to complete the season successfully but it didn't end the way the #Bibires wanted it to.



"I am proud to have been part of this amazing football club. I wish you all the best, see you soon in the upcoming season"



Ibrahim Danlad kept nine clean sheets, won eight, lost four and draw two games during his short stint with the club.



He returns to his parent club Asante Kotoko ahead of the start of the new season in October which has been announced by the Ghana FA as a possible start for the new season





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.