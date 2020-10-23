Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Danlad: Asante Kotoko goalie submits transfer request

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has requested to be sent on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.



The 17-year-old wants out after the club completed the signing of Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.



Danlad, who impressed on a season-long loan at Berekum Chelsea, is down the pecking order.



He will not get his chance in a Kotoko jersey this season due to the availability of captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.



The former Ghana Under-17 shot-stopper made 14 appearances for the Blues in 2019-2020 truncated Premier League.

