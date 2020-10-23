You are here: HomeSports2020 10 23Article 1091560

Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Danlad: Asante Kotoko goalie submits transfer request

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Ibrahim Danlad has requested to be sent on loan ahead of the start of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

The 17-year-old wants out after the club completed the signing of Black Stars goalkeeper, Razak Abalora.

Danlad, who impressed on a season-long loan at Berekum Chelsea, is down the pecking order.

He will not get his chance in a Kotoko jersey this season due to the availability of captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah.

The former Ghana Under-17 shot-stopper made 14 appearances for the Blues in 2019-2020 truncated Premier League.

