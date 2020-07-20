Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah opens scoring in NK Bravo's thrashing of Triglav in Slovenian top-flight

Ibrahim Arafat Mensah

Ghanaian striker Ibrahim Arafat Mensah scored the go-ahead goal for NK Bravo in their 4-1 away win at ND Triglav in the Slovenian Prva Liga on Sunday.



The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 52nd minute at the Športni Center Stanko Mlakar.



But Žan Luka Kocjan?i? equalized for the home side but Aljoa Matko scored a hat-trick in four minutes.



Mensah has now marked four times in the Slovenian top-flight from 18 appearances.

