Ian Wright's tweet opens up debate about Yaya Toure, Vieira and Thomas Partey

Source: goal.com
Ian Wright’s claim that former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was the Premier League’s most dominant player has divided fans.
While giving their opinions on who could be the competition’s most dominant player, fans have mentioned current Arsenal midfielder Partey, former Gunner Patrick Vieira, and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard.
Since he returned from injury, Partey has been a regular starter under Mikel Arteta, and his presence looks to have stabilised their midfield, and his current form has influenced fans to claim he is at the top.
One pointed out that Toure, who was once on trial at Arsenal, remains the Gunners’ biggest transfer miss.
Partey is Better
Did not say Partey has had a better career than Yaya (Vieira did) - but I would not select Yaya ahead of Partey in the current Arsenal side. Think Partey is a better player (when healthy). - @Cedergrjojo
Biggest miss
I will agree on Vieira, but Toure had an engine and ability that outclass Partey. Among the list of players Arsenal nearly signed, I comfortably feel he was the biggest miss. -@AnishParajuli6
It’s Gerrard
Steven Gerrard... Absolutely the greatest in the Premier League era. - @mcgeejamesmcgee
No one in Premier League history dominated like Yaya Toure. NO ONE. ???? Argue amongst yourselves ????— Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 8, 2022