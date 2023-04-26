Ian Wright confident Arsenal will beat Man City in big clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright, has urged the Gunners to stay positive and keep fighting ahead of their crucial match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.



The winner of the match is likely to become the favourite to lift the Premier League trophy in May.



Despite a recent run of setbacks, including three consecutive draws, the title is still within Arsenal's grasp.



Wright posted a TikTok video calling on supporters to believe in the team's ability to come out on top.



"We're still at top of the league with a f****** month to go," he said.



"We have to back our guys... We have to think it into existence because that is what they need right now, so get behind the guys because it's not over," Ian Wright added.



Arsenal's momentum has slowed in recent weeks, but they are still five points clear of City, who have played two fewer games.



However, City's settled core of players and consistent formation makes them look almost unbeatable.



Despite this, Arsenal can take heart from their strong start to the season and the belief of their players and supporters.



