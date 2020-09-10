Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

IK Start midfielder Isaac Twum wants to win trophy for Ghana before he retires

Ghanaian international, Isaac Twum has said he will regret it if he does not become an integral member of the Black Stars team and subsequently win a major trophy for the country before he retires from the game.



Twum, who currently plies his trade for IK Start in Norway, has not been regular in Black Stars call-ups despite making his debut under Kwasi Appiah in 2017.



The former Inter Allies skipper played an instrumental role in the Black Stars B triumph in 2017 WAFU tournament but according to him, his prime motive now is to help Ghana win a trophy which he believe will be the greatest mark in his career.



Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he said, “Not every player can play in the UEFA Champions league and Europa but failure to represent your nation which is the Black Stars will be worrying”



“I know I have featured for the U-17, U-20 and others but if I don’t become an integral member of the Black Stars proper I will regret. People may think I have made my debut for the national team but playing in friendly games is not an achievement because we have players who have won trophies for the country”



“My aim is to break into the team, lead them like that of the Black Stars B. Truth to be told, I will regret if I don’t lead the Black Stars to perform magic like Black Stars B” he said.





