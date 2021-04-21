IBT FC eye success in upcoming Division Two League

Soccer News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Derrick Ayim, contributor

Iddrisu Baba Tekper football club known as the IBT FC is a division two side located in Tema community 1 but hold their training session in commnunity 4 at the GTP park.



The club was founded by Iddrisu Baba Terkper, the CEO of IBT Sport Management.



The club currently plays in Ghana's third division, in the Two League Division. They want to do everything they can to get into the Division One League and get closer to Ghana's football elite.



The fast growing and one of the well developed division two club continued their preparations ahead of the commencement of the 2020/21 division two league.



IBT FC who are mainly noted for grooming young players and helping them to realize their dreams and begin a career in football have already set target for themselves ahead of the upcoming season, as coach Nii Armah Welbeck who is a former professional player will put his experience in Europe to the benefit of the youngest, to provide them with a complete training



The major mission of the club is to detect and help the street boys with a special talent for playing and have a place to realize their dreams and begin a career in football.



To achieve his goal, Iddrisu Baba, who owns 95% of the club, has recruited young and talented players, who have 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 years old.