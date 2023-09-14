I would rather be in Togo than play in the Ghana Premier League - Abednego Tetteh

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Bibiani Gold Stars forward Abednego Tetteh says he would rather prefer to play in the Togolese top flight than play in the Ghana Premier League.



Tetteh has been making the waves for the last 48 hours after he bashed the Ghana Football Association for unfair treatment at the Ghana Football Association Awards held in Accra on Saturday, September 9.



Abednego Tetteh was adjudged the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League where he ended the the2022/23 season with 18 goals in 22 games after he joined Gold Stars halfway through the second round after a tough first round with relegated King Faisal Football Club.



According to Tetteh, the FA disrespected him when he received an airtime of GH₵10 and a shopping voucher of GH₵5,000 as his prize for winning the top scorer award to visit a dentist.



That 'disrespect' he said informed his decision not to play for any Ghanaian club but rather seek for greener pastures even in Togo.



Speaking on Happy FM Sports, the former Hearts of Oak man said “Even if it is Togo, I will go. We have been in for long and it’s been long since the Premier League commenced.



"It is likely every player who comes top of the league gets a call to the Black Stars to justify himself as one of the best in our league. But when it got to my turn, I was told they already had their plans for Hafiz Konkoni".



“When they call the next Black Stars squad, they will make sure they hand call-up to the top scorer, but as a player, I only have to wish the team the best”, he added.



There are reports of Abednego Tetteh moving close to signing for an Albania club.



Watch the video below:





I would rather play in Togo than play in the Ghana Premier league - Abednego Tettey #HappySports #GPL#AbednegoTettey pic.twitter.com/SAM7CITN20 — Happy 98.9 FM (@HAPPY989FM) September 14, 2023

LSN/SARA