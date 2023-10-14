I would love to join Messi in the MLS after I leave Bilbao - Inaki Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams, has expressed his desire to end his career in the MLS just like Lionel Messi after he leaves the Spanish La Liga.



Williams, who is currently in the United States with the Ghana national team for a friendly against Mexico, spoke about Messi's arrival in the MLS and the impact he will have on the league.



"I believe he's the best on the edge of history. There's little to say about him," Williams said. "In the end, the anticipation he has created, that foundation of his, his legacy. I believe that in the end, we have all enjoyed him a lot, and now it's his turn to enjoy in the United States."



With the MLS has attracted a number of high-profile players in recent years, including David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Thierry Henry, Inaki Williams' diclosed that he has a desire to play in the MLS one day.



"It is true that I am playing very well in Bilbao, but I would like to come here one day, maybe when I'm no longer so useful in Bilbao, to finish my career in the United States because it's a place I'd like to live for a year or two, and hopefully, I can make my mark and maybe even coincide with Leo again," he said.



Williams has been with Athletic Bilbao since 2012 and has made over 300 appearances for the club. He has scored 75 goals and provided 49 assists in all competitions.



Williams is a fan favourite at Bilbao and is considered to be one of the best strikers in La Liga. He is also a regular starter for the Ghana national team.



Watch the latest episode of Sports Check







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA