Friday, 12 March 2021

I would leave a huge legacy in my next term – GOC President

Mr Ben Nunoo-Mensah has disclosed his desire to leave a huge legacy if re-elected as President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.



The former Ghana Weightlifting Federation president who came into office four years ago to oust Professor Francis Dodoo stated that he has been able to achieve 80% of his targets since assuming office in 2017.



According to him, when given another mandate to serve as the Committee’s head he would work hard to leave a huge legacy.



“If four years is enough to leave a legacy then 8 years would be a good time to leave a huge legacy. There are so many things we have done and key among them is opening up the GOC and the federations feel part of it,” the GOC President stated.



He also noted in the exclusive interview with Ghanaweb that, unlike the previous administration who shut its doors to federations, he has succeeded in bringing every federation on board to achieve a common goal.



“Unlike before when you walk into the GOC office, it’s a complete change. We’ve tried to create a structure that has made administration work very easy. The GOC is different from what it was four years ago.”



The Ghana Olympic Committee would be going to the polls on March 15, 2021 and Ben Nunoo-Mensah is seeking re-election as the committee’s President.



