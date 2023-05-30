I would have shot someone at the FA – Alhaji Gruzah

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has poured out his frustrations after The Disciplinary Committee (DC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dismissed King Faisal FC’s protest case against Tamale City FC in relation to their betPawa Premier League Match week 30 game which was played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



King Faisal after the game in which they lost 4-0, filed a protest against Tamale City for using an unqualified player in the name of Isaac Mensah.



Per the protest from King Faisal, the above-mentioned player has been registered with two different names and Dates of Birth in the FIFA Connect System.



King Faisal in their petition stated that the player was registered with the name Isaac Mensah with his Date of Birth as 20th June 1998 and also registered with the name Jireh Kojo Nissi with his Date of Birth as 21st June 2003, making him unqualified to feature in the clash.



According to the angered Alhaji Gruzah, had it not been for his religious faith which forbids taking the life of another, he would have defied that gun down the disciplinary committee members for such a ruling.



“If I wasn't a religious person who fears God so much, I swear, I would have bought a gun and shot the disciplinary committee members for such a ruling. The player in question had a double identity. Same protest was filed against Skyy FC by Nations FC and they won it. The player himself through an interview even confirmed it, that alone should have won the case for us”, he told Akoma FM.



He added that, “We will appeal the ruling and progress to CAS if we are unsuccessful till justice is done. This case will be heard before the remaining games are played in the GPL. King Faisal will surely play in the GPL come next season”.



King Faisal after 32 games this season sit in 17th place with 36 points. The Insha Allah boys will be relegated if they fail to beat Legon Cities on Sunday.



LSN