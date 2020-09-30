I would have rejected Black Stars call-up for Mali friendly - Yahaya Mohammed

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed has said that he agrees with the decision of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to drop him from Ghana's friendly game against Mali in October.



Yahaya Mohammed was handed his first call-up to the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sudan which was slated to come off in March but the game was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



The 31-year-old scored 11 goals for Aduana Stars in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.



However, Yahaya who is popularly known as "Lukaku" couldn't make it into the latest Black Stars squad to face Mali in an international friendly match on October 9.



Reacting to the Black Stars call-ups in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, Yahaya Mohammed stated that he was not surprised to see his name missing in the squad list.



"I'm not surprised by my exclusion on @ghanafaofficial Black Stars call-up. I would have been bold to tell @akonnor_ck that I can't be part of the squad if I was called upon. The reason is simple, I have been off the pitch for some time now and I lack match fitness."



No local player made the squad due to the coronavirus induced absence of football in Ghana for the last six months.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.