I would have played at the World Cup if I were a foreign player – Hamza Mohammed

Sports News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Former Ghana international Hamza Mohammed has expressed worry about his inability to play at the World Cup before hanging up his boots.



Hamza Mohammed despite playing major role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2006 FIFA World Cup was overlooked by the technical team headed by Ratomir Dujkovic.



The tournament was the Black Stars maiden World Cup appearance. Ghana did not disappoint after progressing from the group stages to the round of 16 before they were booted out by Brazil.



In an interview with TV3, he disclosed rejecting offers from clubs abroad in his quest of helping the country qualify for the World Cup noting Ghana’s qualification will spare him to another level of his career.



However, he has expressed his disappointment in choosing the Black Stars over his career which did not benefit him.



“I played in all the national teams from the U17 to the senior national team, until we qualified to the World Cup,"



“It is only one match that I missed against South Africa in Kumasi, aside from that [game], I featured in all the qualifying matches.



“During those qualifiers, we had so many opportunities [to join clubs abroad] but the aim was that when we get to the World Cup, we will get a better offer. But unfortunately, some of us could not make it to the World Cup for reasons best known to the authorities.



“I believe if I took that opportunity that came our way [to become] foreign-based player, I would have made it to the World Cup. That is my only regret, but life always moves on.”



Hamza featured for the Black Stars at the 2000 and 2006 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



The 40-year-old is also remembered for his days in the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, King Faisal Babes and Real Tamale United.