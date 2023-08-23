I would have loved to play with Kevin DeBruyne - Marcel Desailly

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French football great Marcel Desailly has extolled the playmaking and leadership qualities of Belgium and Manchester City midfielder Kevin DeBruyne.



The former Chelsea centre-back is a great fan of the Belgian who is viewed by many as the best central midfielder in the world currently.



In a QandA session as part of his punditry work on the Premier League matches played over the weekend, Marcel Desailly expressed great admiration for DeBruyne’s understanding of space and movement.



In the view of the 1998 World Cup winner, DeBruyne’s ability to detect opportunities in offensive areas and rally his teammates makes him dream of playing alongside him.



“It’s Kevin DeBruyne because his ability with the usage of the ball and capability to read what is going on at certain points. Guys lets draw back, guys let's go forward. DeBruyne is a real leader of a team and a playmaker,” he said.



DeBruyne needs no introduction to football fans as he has for the past half-decade established himself as a world-class midfielder.



Since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, the midfielder has produced consistent performances, making him a key cog in the five Premier League titles won by Manchester City within the period.



Manchester City’s treble-winning story cannot be said without Kevin Debruyne who built a lethal partnership with Erling Haaland that saw him produce 10 goals and 31 assists in all competitions.



Despite taking an early injury exit in the final against Inter Milan, his role in the historic treble cannot be overemphasized.



