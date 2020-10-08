Sports News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I would have ended Ghana's Afcon trophy drought if I was the Black Stars coach - Abdul Razak

1978 African footballer of the year, 'Golden Boy' Abdul Razak

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Abdul Razak has claimed that he would have ended Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought if he was in charge of the national team.



Despite playing the 1992, 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals, The Black Stars have failed to win the trophy.



Abdul Razak, who won the Afcon as a player in 1978 believes he should be given the opportunity to manage the Black Stars in future due to his qualities and experience.



“I was an assistant coach for the National team and that was the period where I should have been appointed as Head Coach, I am sure we would have won the AFCON trophy by now if that had happened," he told the Citi Sports in an interview.



“I believe in what I can do if given the chance, but I was not given the chance, even till date."



“If we are talking about winning in Ghana and in foreign clubs, I have won it, Why not try me and see what I can do,” he concluded.



Razak had a short spell as assistant Black Stars coach in 2000 under then Head coach, Guiseppe Dossena.

