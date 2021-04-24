I worship God through my mother’s idol - Kofi Manu

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Outspoken Ghanaian Football administrator, Kofi Manu affectionately called Blue Blue has revealed that he worships God through his mother who happens to be a fetish Priestess' idol.



According to Kofi Manu, even though he went to Church as a child and knows the Bible from revelation to the end and like the way Christians worship God through Jesus Christ and Muslims through Muhammed, he also worships Him (God) through his mothers Idol.



The Outspoken Sports administrator made this statement while speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM's Sports show, 'Hot Focal Sports'.



“I went to Church when I was a child, I have even been part of Missionary Volunteers at SDA... .I have learnt the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. But now i don't go to Church ..My mother is a fetish priestess; I worship God through My mother’s Idol", Blue Blue told Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja.



He continued, "Just like the way Christians worship God through Jesus Christ, Muslims worship God through Mohammed, Hindus worship God through Hindu that’s the same way he also God through his Mother’s Idol”.



Blue Blue, who is a former Chairman of the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association alleged that "Upon all the people who go to Church and how God's words are being preached in Ghana, Chinese who don't fancy going to church have rather destroyed our water bodies".



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



