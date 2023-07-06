I won’t think twice when an offer comes from Saudi Arabia – Agyemang-Badu

Sports News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang- Badu says he is open to joining any club in Ghana or outside but was emphatic about playing in the Middle East.



Badu announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, December 21, 2020, at age 30, having been capped 78 times for Ghana, scoring 11 goals.



According to him, he is currently a free player, having ended his year deal with Accra Great Olympics on Friday, June 30.



When quizzed on his next move, Badu, 32, said he won’t turn down a move from Saudi Arabia, not closing down the chapter on returning to Europe or having another stint in the Ghana Premier League.



“Imagine a whole Ronaldo who plays in the Saudi Arabian League, how much more me? If they call me, I will even go there with a bicycle. Should an agent call me and say they want to top-up my money before they realize I will even go there with a canoe”, he told Saddick Adams.



The former Black Stars midfielder is famously remembered for scoring the final spot kick that won Ghana the U-20 World Cup against Brazil in 2009. He also featured severally for the senior national team featuring in major tournaments including the World Cup.



Badu has also enjoyed stints with Udinese and Verona in Italy, Recreativo Huelva in Spain, Bursaspor in Turkey, and Qingdao in China.



