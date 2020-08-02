Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I won't stop going to the stadium - Victim of Baba Yara Stadium shooting insists

Augustine Oppong lost his eye after a stray bullet fired by police hit him

Victim of Baba Yara Stadium shooting incident, Augustine Oppong has insisted that he will not stop going to the stadium when football returns in the country despite losing eye.



It would be recalled that Augustine Oppong who is a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost his eye after a stray bullet fired by a policeman to control aggrieved fans who charged at the match officials following a home defeat by the Porcupine Warriors against Brekum Chelsea accidentally hit his eye.



He was hospitalized at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and got his lost eye replaced after a successful surgery.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, he reiterated desire to go to match venues when football bounces back in the country.



“I didn’t regret after losing my eye because I love the club a lot”



Asked if he will go to the stadium when the Ghana Premier League commences, he said, “I will definitely go, even if I had lost my leg I would have hired a car to the stadium” he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.