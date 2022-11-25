I won't say the referee robbed Ghana but that was a wrong penalty call – Maxwell Konadu

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu has shared that the penalty awarded against Ghana in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal game was wrong.



According to him, he is pained that such a wrong call by the centre referee resulted in Ghana losing against the European opponent.



“What really pains me is the wrong penalty call the referee took against us, more worrying is the fact that the referee didn't visit the VAR. Only God knows why the referee awarded that penalty to Portugal,” coach Maxwell Konadu said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The Legon Cities FC coach added, “I won't necessarily say the referee robbed us, but a decision of a referee can easily change the complexion of a game. I repeat, it is only God who knows why that ball was awarded as a penalty to the Portuguese.”



Coach Maxwell Konadu believes that Ghana has a lot of quality in the Black Stars team and can go on to win the next game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars will return to action on Monday, November 28, in a game against South Korea in Group H.