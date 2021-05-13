I won’t contribute to Hearts for it to be used for ‘ways and means’ – Sam George

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram has vowed not to spend his money on his beloved club, Accra Hearts of Oak, to use on what he described as 'ways and means'.



According to him, Accra Hearts of Oak is in its current stage because of “poor management”.



“Every year, I pay close to $1000 to Arsenal as a paid-up fan, you think I will not want to make that contribution to Hearts of Oak, I will but I won’t,” Sam George said on Starr Chat with Nana Aba Anamoah.



He explained that every year after he has paid his membership dues to Arsenal, he gets a “letter from the club stating what the funds we contributed as paid-up members of the club have been used for. I see what the club is using the money for, if I put that money into Hearts of Oak is anybody ready to do accounts for me?”



He argues that he and other supporters of Hearts of Oak have not been doing so because they have not “engendered confidence” in the supporters.



“I will not pay that money [to Hearts of Oak] and someone will come and put a budget line for me and tell me that 80% of the money went into ways and means, what is 'ways and means',” he asked.



Sam George stressed Arsenal does not send him a budget statement every year indicating that his dues have been spent on “ways and means”.