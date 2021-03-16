Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

'I wish you well my friend' - Fabio Gama to Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos has reacted happily to the departure of his former teammate Kwame Poku to the Algerian League.



Kwame Poku who joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division One League side, Nkoranza Warriors left the shores of Ghana to join the Algerian side, USM Algiers.



The Ghanaian leaves the shores of the country as the top scorer for Asante Kotoko in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after scoring seven goals.



Reacting to the departure of his partner in attack, the Brazilian told Kumasi-based Pure FM that he is happy for Kwame Poku and will pray for him to succeed.



"My good friend, I wish you all the best bro, you deserve it. I will keep praying to God to bless you. More and more, to enjoy your football."



"It was a big pleasure to meet you and to play with you together. May God bless you and your family," he concluded.

