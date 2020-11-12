Sports News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

I wish you a speedy recovery - Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has wished midfielder Thomas Partey a speedy recovery.



The Deputy Black Stars captain has been ruled out of the doubleheader against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.



The Arsenal star failed to recover in time for the Nations Cup qualifier after picking up an injury while playing for Arsenal last Sunday in the English Premier League. He was replaced at half time by Dani Ceballos.



Speaking at the pre-match conference with the media on the absence of his deputy captain, Akonnor said, “I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he recovers quickly to join us. But of course, it’s an opportunity for other guys to excel”.



Akonnor stated that the absence of Partey will also give other players the chance to prove their worth.



“If he was here, he would have played, it’s a fact. So now that he is not here, it’s an opportunity for those who mostly come and stay on the bench to play and so we will give the next person the chance to do well. I will give the necessary support to whoever will play to help us to win”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.