Sports News of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

I wish to see Andre and Jordan Ayew in the Premier League again- Rahim Ayew

Ghanaian duo Andre and Jordan Ayew

FC Europa defender, Rahim Ayew has said he is hoping to see his younger brothers, Andre Dede Ayew and Jordan Ayew play together again in the English Premier League again.



Andre Ayew hopes of playing in the Premier League next season has been shutters after Swansea City lost 3:1 to Brentford in the semifinals of the Championship playoff at the Griffin Park.



Jordan and Andre moved to the Premier League in 2015 and joined Aston Villa and Swansea City respectively.



In the 2017-18 season, Andre and Jordan played for Swansea in the Premier League together as the Swans were relegated on that occasion.



Speaking to Joy Sports, Rahim stated that“I hope to see them play in the Premier League again. It wouldn’t be the first and it will not be the last as well.”



“I always prefer them being in one team. But sometimes I prefer them playing against each other. It goes both ways”, the Europa defender added.

