I wish Hearts of Oak transferred me instead of letting me go for free – Benjamin Agyare

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare

Former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare has said it would have been better for him if the club had transferred him for a fee instead of letting him leave as a free agent.



The player was released by the club together with 4 other first-team players whose contract has expired.



According to Benjamin Agyare, Accra Hearts of Oak has done a lot for him and he hoped they would have made money from him before letting him go.



“Hearts of Oak letting me go for free pains me a lot. It is a club that has done a lot for me so I was hoping they will sell me and get some money from my transfer”, the defender told Angel FM in an interview on Monday.



Benjamin Agyare added, “At least even if the club didn’t like me they should have arranged something to transfer me to a club to raise some money. So it means maybe the club has always not liked us [all 5 released players] and wanted to ship us out all this while”.

