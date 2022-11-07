I wish Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Dennis Korsah all the best with Black Stars - Slavko Matic

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Slavko Matic, head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak is happy two of his players were included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup.



Attacker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and defender Dennis Korsah are the two Hearts of Oak players in the provisional list.



Speaking to reporters after Hearts of Oak grabbed all three points against Kotoku Royals in the Ghana Premier League Slavko Matic wished the duo all the best.



The black Stars coach will trim the 55-man provisional squad to 26 before the entire Ghana contingent flies to Doha, Qatar.



Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland on November 17th in UAE.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



“Now we have two national team players who have had only one training. It is not easy to make compact team we should continue to work we must work harder and our club our players must play much better," he said.



"They cannot count on them I am sure but with the world cup they improve and this is the decision about head coach and I wish them lot of happiness and good luck for the nation for the World Cup,"