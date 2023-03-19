I wish Atsu’s death was a dream - Grace Ashy

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Ghanaian gospel singer, Grace Ashy has disclosed that she wished Christian Atsu’s death was just a dream.



Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February with Atsu being under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.



The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Grace Ashy who is one of the composers of Black Stars songs noted that she was able to come to terms with Atsu’s death after attending his funeral.



“I wished it was a dream but now that I am standing here I realize it wasn’t but it is real. I didn’t believe it but today I am witnessing it myself and it tells me that Atsu is really gone,” she said.



According to her, Atsu lived a life worth emulating by being a philanthropist who had a good heart for giving out to the less privileged in society.



“He has left a legacy for this nation. Apart from he being a footballer he had a call of giving to people. He was sympathizing with people. He never sat on his money, whatever he toiled to get he gave it out to help people in need,” Grace Ashy stated.







