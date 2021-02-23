Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

I wish Ashantigold SC all the best - Milovan Cirkovic as he leaves club

Coach Milovan Cirkovic has parted ways with Ashantigold SC

Serbian tactician, Milovan Cirkovic has extended a message of goodwill to Ashanti Gold SC after leaving his post.



The coach who was appointed by the Miners in November 2020 has today mutually seen his contract terminated as reportedly earlier by footballghana.com.



Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Coach Milovan Cirkovic has opened up on why he has left Ashgold.



“My health is not the best and have to leave. It's not true am running away from any challenges, I am not fit,” the coach said in an interview on Tuesday evening.



Coach Cirkovic continued, “I wish Ashantigold all the best in their future endeavors."



“I wanted to stay longer but that's not the case. The supporters, players, and management I wish them well,” he concluded.