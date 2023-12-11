I wish Asante Kotoko could win the Premier League title - Technical Director Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Kwasi Appiah says he wishes the team could win the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupine Warriors currently sit 7th on the Premier League with 22 points after their 3-2 hard-fought win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



Speaking in an interview, the former Black Stars head trainer said he wish they could emerge as the champions of the season but he is not entirely interested in that due to the mandate given to the head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum to build a good team.



He explained that they have a new squad with many young players and they would need time to come good.



“I wish Kotoko could win the league but it depends on the strictness of the team now. Prosper Narteh Ogum started with an entirely new team and to get the players to play as a team takes time," Appiah, who is also a member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) told Ghanasportspage.



"The most important thing is to try and win the league, as Otumfour said. If he wins the league it’s a bonus but if he doesn’t, we have to exercise patience and give him some time," he added.



Asante Kotoko will host Real Tamale United in the Matchday 15 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, December 22.