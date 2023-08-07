I will work hard to play with intensity for Pafos FC - Patrick Twumasi

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has expressed his determination to make an impact at his new club, Pafos FC.



The 29-year-old striker, who recently completed his move from Israeli Premier League outfit Maccabi Netanya, is eager to give his all and play with intensity.



Taking to social media to share his thoughts on the new chapter in his career, Twumasi was excited for the move.



"I am very excited to announce my new team, Pafos FC. First of all i want to give thanks to God almighty," Twumasi wrote on Instagram.



"I am most grateful for His undying love and mercy always. I will work hard and play the game with all intensity and integrity.



"I wish myself also the best of luck and last thanks everyone here for this amazing hospitality. Looking forward to an amazing season."



In the last season, Twumasi made 25 appearances in the Israeli Premier League, netting seven goals and assisting in two more for Maccabi Netanya.



Prior to his stint in Israel, Twumasi had a notable career, representing various clubs including Hannover 96, Astana, Deportivo Alaves, and Gaziantep.