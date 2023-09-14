I will treasure it for the rest of my life – West Ham fan on Ghana jersey gifted him by Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham fan, Ian Nash has disclosed that he would cherish the jersey which was gifted to him by Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus.



Kudus who has been making waves in global football with his stellar performances for both the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars and Ajax prior to his West Ham move.



His captivating style of play and undeniable talent have won him an ardent following among football fans, including Ian Nash who travelled from the United Kingdom to see him play for Ghana.



Kudus gifted Ian a matchday shirt when he met him at the Black Stars camp in Accra.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the staunch West Ham fan lauded the player for his kind gesture and noted he would treasure Kudus’ jersey for many years to come.



“Kudus said to me I even have something for you. He said I have got my matchday shirt and I want you to have it,” Ian stated.



He added, “It's just amazing, it's just a very nice gesture something that I will treasure, something I will keep. It just shows his appreciation.”



Watch Sports Check with Ian the West Ham fan below







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





JNA/KPE